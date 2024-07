Ronda Rousey is expecting her second child.

The former WWE and UFC superstar broke the news alongside her husband Travis Browne at San Diego Comic Con. Rousey and Browne already have a daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō, who was born in September 2021. The couple tied the knot on August 28, 2017.

Wrestler Ronda Rousey Announces Exciting Family News https://t.co/Ks52fKMRBn — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) July 25, 2024

