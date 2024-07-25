Pat McAfee makes a decision regarding College Football Gameday

Pat McAfee will be back on ESPN’s College Gameday this fall.

The former NFL punter and commentator for WWE Raw revealed the news on Wednesday’s edition of his Pat McAfee Show.

When my contract came up, after living a dream alongside that crew that is just as talented off camera as they are on camera, I thought long and hard. ‘Am I the right person to be doing this incredible gig? There are millions and millions of people that would love to be sitting in my seat. Am I the right guy for it? Is this what I want to do?’ The only thing that I kept coming back to is, ‘Hell f***ing yeah.’ I’m lucky, I’m honored, I’m humbled. I’m grateful, and I’m back.

