Match set for All In, Danielson’s contract expiring, TNA title match announced

Jul 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Title has been made official for All In at Wembley Stadium.

– Nic Nemeth’s first opponent for the TNA World Title will be against Mustafa Ali.

– Bryan Danielson revealed his wrestling contract with AEW is up on August 1st, which happens to be the same day as his son Buddy’s 4th birthday.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Tessa Blanchard

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal