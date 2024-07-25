Match set for All In, Danielson’s contract expiring, TNA title match announced
– Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Title has been made official for All In at Wembley Stadium.
– Nic Nemeth’s first opponent for the TNA World Title will be against Mustafa Ali.
– Bryan Danielson revealed his wrestling contract with AEW is up on August 1st, which happens to be the same day as his son Buddy’s 4th birthday.