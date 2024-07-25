CM Punk and Keith Lee notes

– Keith Lee may not be signed to All Elite Wrestling for much longer after a new report revealed that the former NXT Champion’s AEW deal is expiring “relatively soon.”

– CM Punk’s is trying to restructure his WWE deal and he plans to stay with the company “forever.”

“I believe it’s three. I can tell you right now that he is in the process of trying to get his deal restructured from a money and years standpoint. Punk’s legitimate stance right now is if all goes well I will never leave. That’s his legitimate standpoint. He wants to be here forever is the actual word he used. Basically, he wants this to work out, he wants to get paid, and then he wants, when it’s time to slow it down, to slow it down and just run NXT.”

(Source: WrestlePurists)

