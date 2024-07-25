7/25/24 TNA Impact Results

TNA IMPACT!

Date: July 25th, 2024

Location: Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Nic Nemeth makes his way out to the ring. He says Moose is no longer the TNA World Champion. He says he promised to be a fighting champion, anytime, any place because that is what a Champion does. He says he will make the title the greatest title in all of professional wrestling. Champagne Singh interrupts him and introduces Mustafa Ali. Mustafa Ali says he wants to shake his hand, but him winning the World Title is not more important than what happened to him. He says at Slammiversary, the idiots in Montreal saw the biggest screwjob in professional wrestling and they cheered. Nemeth says he did a great job as champion and then Mike Bailey beat his ass. Mustafa Ali says Speedball didn’t beat him, he screwed him. Nemeth says they all saw Mike Bailey tap him out. Mustafa Ali says he announces a new campaign in which he will make the TNA World Title great again. Nemeth says he doesn’t need to launch a campaign and he puts the title on the line right now. Mustafa Ali says he was thinking more like next week. Mustafa Ali charges at Nemeth but Nemeth moves out of the way.

Gia Miller is backstage with ABC and Matt Hardy. Bey says Matt Hardy knows they have the numbers and what they should do. Matt Hardy says there’s someone willing to appear that they all believe in.

Nic Nemeth is backstage with Ryan and Kazarian walks up to him and says there is only one king. He says he calls himself the “Wanted Man” because he’s a thief. Nic Nemeth tells him to get to the back of the line. Ryan Nemeth tells him that they have some unfinished business. Santino Marella walks in and books them in a match.

Steve Maclin walks out to the ring and says he has something he has to get off his chest. He says at Slammiversary when he was kicking the crap out of his opponents, he got caught and got eliminated. He says what pissed him off is when the fans in Montreal chanted “Na, na, na, hey hey hey, goodbye”. He tells them to allow him to tell them to kiss their ass. Cody Deaner says as a fellow Canadian that he needs to shut his mouth. He said he talked to Santino Marella that he could be the man to shut his mouth. He said it is not his choice, it is the people’s choice. He asks the people if he should punch Maclin the mouth. The fans chant “Oui” and Deaner punches Maclin.

MATCH 1: STEVE MACLIN VS. CODY DEANER

Cody Deaner goes to the top rope for a Splash but Maclin moves out of the way and hits a Busaiku Knee and a backbreaker for two. Maclin goes for a Uranage but Deaner gets out of it and hits punches and clotheslines him in the corner followed by a bulldog. Deaner goes to the top rope and hits a crossbody for two. Maclin hits an Olympic Slam and hits a spear in the corner followed by the KIA for the win.

Result: Steve Maclin def. Cody Deaner by pinfall

We have Sami Callihan’s show Death Machine TV and says there’s a 98% chance that he will shove his foot up AJ Francis’ ass. He says tonight, it doesn’t matter if it’s all three of First Class, when he is done with them, they are going to be three broke bitches.

Tom Hannifan promotes Joe Hendry’s concert at NXT’S Great American Bash.

MATCH 2: AJ FRANCIS VS. SAMI CALLIHAN

Rich Swann kicks Sami when the referee isn’t looking. Sami Callihan hits a jawbreaker but AJ Francis drops him with a forearm. Sami Callihan looks to hit a suicide dive on AJ outside the ring but Rich Swann trips him and AJ hits a running knee on Sami. AJ goes for a chokeslam but Sami goes for the eyes. Sami goes for a slam but falls under AJ’s weight. AJ goes for the chokeslam but Sami bites his hand. Sami hits a scoop slam on AJ. AJ goes for a legdrop but Sami moves out of the way. Sami goes for a Cactus Driver 97 but Swann distracts the referee and Joshua Bishop drops Sami with a clothesline. AJ Francis hits a chokeslam for the win.

Result: AJ Francis def. Sami Callihan by pinfall

Vignette for Rosemary and she says they are envy and wrath. She says they don’t deserve to speak for the Hive when they don’t hear them anymore. She says they are nothing.

MATCH 3: HAMMERSTONE AND ASH BY ELEGANCE VS. ERIC YOUNG AND JORDYNNE GRACE

Jordynne Grace hits a scoop slam on Ash followed by a Vader Bomb for two. Ash tags to Hammerstone and Eric trips Hammerstone over Jordynne. Hammerstone hits a spinebuster on Eric. Jordynne goes face to face with Hammerstone and lifts him on her shoulders but Hammerstone throws her out of the ring. Eric Young hits a Death Valley Driver on Hammerstone and goes to the top rope but Ash trips him and Hammerstone gets him in a Torture Rack and Eric Young taps out.

Result: Hammerstone and Ash By Elegance def. Eric Young and Jordynne Grace by submission

Josh Alexander comes out with a new entrance music. He asks the crowd if they want to know why he did what he did. Josh walks out of the ring without saying anything and the fans chant, “Na, na, na, na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye”.

Gia Miller is backstage with Mike Bailey and Bailey says he wants to show the X-Division is all about. He says TNA was built on the Knockouts and the X-Division. The Rascalz come in and they challenge him to a 6-man tag team match. They congratulate Mike Bailey.

MATCH 4: MATT HARDY AND ABC VS. THE SYSTEM AND JDC

Joe Hendry’s music hits and he walks down to the ring to be in Matt Hardy and ABC’s corner. JDC hits a vertical suplex on Ace Austin for two. Eddie Edwards tags himself in and chops Ace Austin. Alisha chokes Ace against the ropes while the referee isn’t looking. Ace tags to Bey and Bey hits a neckbreaker on Brian Myers. Alisha distracts Bey while he’s on the ropes and he gets dropped by Myers. Eddie gets the tag and clobbers Bey. JDC gets the tag and chops Bey. Myers gets the tag and he gets a chinlock on Bey. Bey fights out of it but gets tripped by Myers. Myers tags to Eddie Edwards who hits a flapjack and goes for a Tiger Driver but Bey hits a single leg dropkick. Matt Hardy gets the tag who hits a powerbomb on JDC for two. Hardy hits a neckbreaker and DDT combo on JDC and Myers. Matt Hardy hits a Side Effect and Ace hits a twisting Swanton Bomb for two. Ace and Bey hit Stereo Suicide Dives onto the System outside the ring. Moose looks to spear Matt Hardy but spears JDC instead. Matt Hardy hits a Twist of Fate on JDC and Bey gets the tag and hits a splash for the win.

Result: Matt Hardy and ABC def. The System and JDC by pinfall

