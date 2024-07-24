Sid Vicious comments on why he hasn’t been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

During an interview with the Attitude Era Podcast, former WWE star “Psycho” Sid Vicious commented on why he hasn’t been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame…

“You’d think that they would offer that. Again, Vince [McMahon] didn’t like me so much; I think that’s why they haven’t offered me that. But, with Vince being gone now, you’d think those people would say, ‘Hey, this guy, we still got him on contract. He is still making a little bit of money. It would help him if we did that,’ and it would help them as well.

You would think they might want to do everything they could to promote something like that. That might be something fun to start, too. If you get back in, you might want to do something like a part-time deal, [be a] manager, or special — I think I was pretty good at interviews, too. There’s always a lot of people having a hard time with that. If I could teach them, maybe I could help them do their interviews.”

(quote courtesy of Robert DeFelice)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

