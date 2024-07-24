Joe Hendry to perform a concert at the GAB

TNA’s Joe Hendry is set to appear on Week 1 of NXT’s Great American Bash special to perform a concert.

Who's ready for @joehendry LIVE in concert NEXT WEEK?! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tO98TCkSfU

Week One of #NXTGAB on @SYFY is absolutely STACKED!

Who is @joehendry and how did he get here?

Let the man tell you himself… #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/M62vfHDWGH

— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2024