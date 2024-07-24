7/24/24 AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts Coverage

The show opens with Alex Marvez at the hotel, who tries to interview Will Ospreay. Ospreay is trying to get to the arena, but his tire is stabbed with a knife. Ospreay asks Marvez for his keys, and they both get in Marvez’s car and take off. Footage of MJF defeated Ospreay for the AEW International Championship on last week’s Dynamite airs afterward.

—

Footage of MJF defeated Ospreay for the AEW International Championship on last week’s Dynamite airs afterward. Some cheerleaders are on the ramp, and they cheer for MJF as he makes his way to the ring. MJF calls Ospreay a coward for not using the Tiger Driver 91 last week and it was laughable that people thought Ospreay could beat him when he couldn’t even beat Swerve Strickland. MJF tells Strickland that he hasn’t forgotten about his AEW World Championship, and he is waiting for the right time to pounce.MJF says he shines like a diamond and beat Ospreay without breaking a sweat.

MJF tells Ospreay instead of retiring, he should just take a long walk off a short pier. MJF says Ospreay can dig himself a grave next to his grandmother, and then tells Ospreay to come to the ring and face him if he has a problem with what he is saying. MJF says people loved the International Championship because the guys that held it before him were workhorses and defended it all the time. MJF says that stuff if for the poors and he deserves a title worthy of his superior intellect, bank account, and upbringing. MJF says he deserves a title that represents him as the greatest wrestler in the world and represents the greatest country in the world.

MJF pulls a cover off of another title in the ring and introduces the AEW American Championship. MJF says when he is talking about the United States, he isn’t talking about Nashville; he is talking about Plainview, Long Island, New York. MJF says everyone can thank him later and raises the title in the air as a giant American flag with his face as the stars drops down behind him.

Ospreay rushes the ring and tries to get MJF, but MJF bails out. Ospreay tells MJF knew he couldn’t beat him last week, so he used the Dynamite diamond ring and cheated. Ospreay says he has some good news for MJF, because he had a meeting with Tony Khan and Christopher Daniels. Ospreay says he has his rematch for the title, and it will take place at All In.

—

Backstage, Bryce Remsburg tries to do the coin toss for the Blood and Guts Match, but he walks in on The Elite surrounding Christopher Daniels, who is down on the ground. Matthew Jackson says they have their own coin and he flips it, which gives them the advantage. Adam Page is not with them, and Matthew assures the other guys that he will be here later on.

—

Match 1 – FTW Championship – FTW Rules Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

They exchange chops, with Suzuki’s being more effective. Suzuki backs Jericho into the corner with chops, but Jericho tries to get into the other ring. Suzuki stops him and delivers more chops. Suzuki gets Jericho back into the ring, but Jericho comes back with chops of his own. Suzuki asks for more, but Jericho hurts his hand delivering the chops. Jericho’s chest has been cut open from Suzuki’s chops, and then Suzuki delivers more of his own. Suzuki chops Jericho into the corner again, and then Jericho delivers more of his own. Suzuki drops Jericho to the mat with a hard chop as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho and Suzuki are still chopping each other. Jericho delivers a kick to the midsection, and then follows with elbow strikes. Jericho drops Suzuki with a clothesline and goes for a springboard clothesline, but Suzuki cuts him off with a chop. Suzuki applies an arm-bar in the ropes and pulls him to the floor. Suzuki slams Jericho into the announcers’ table and grabs a chair. Suzuki hits Jericho in the ribs and across the back with the chair, and then grabs another one. Suzuki kicks Jericho in the face and puts his hand in the chair. Suzuki hits the chair with the other chair and manipulates Jericho’s fingers. Jericho comes back with chops, but Suzuki delivers another of his own and gets Jericho back into the ring. Suzuki applies an arm-bar and manipulates Jericho’s fingers again. Jericho gets free of the arm-bar, but Suzuki keeps a hold of Jericho’s fingers.

Jericho rakes Suzuki’s eyes and delivers the Codebreaker for a one count. They exchange elbow strikes and Suzuki applies a sleeper hold. Suzuki goes for a Gotch-style piledriver, but Jericho counters with a low blow. Jericho delivers the Judas Effect and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still FTW Champion: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Suzuki stands up behind Jericho. Jericho tries to clothesline him, but Suzuki ducks under and drops Jericho with the Gotch-style piledriver. Big Bill and Bryan Keith hit the ring and beat Suzuki down, but Katsuyori Shibata hits the ring and makes the save. Shibata hits Keith in the back of his head and low-bridges Bill to the outside. Keith comes back after Shibata, but Shibata delivers shots and sends him to the floor. Jericho backs up the ramp as Shibata stares down Bill and Keith.

—

Renee Paquette interviews the new CMLL World Women’s Champion, Willow Nightingale. Before Nightingale can say much, Stokely Hathaway interrupts. Kris Statlander attacks her from behind. Statlander delivers a few shots, and then slams Nightingale down on some crates. Hathaway says how about Nightingale and Statlander have an Eliminator Match for the title next week and then walks away with Statlander.

—

Earlier today, Renee interviewed Bryan Danielson. Danielson says the doctor told him his neck is fixable now and they need to make sure it stays fixable. Danielson says he is going to enjoy the moment at All In, and then Jeff Jarrett walks up. Jarrett says he was listening to Danielson’s entire conversation. Jarrett says he was devastated that he didn’t win the Owen Cup, but he is glad that Danielson did. Jarrett says Swerve Strickland is dialed in and focused, and Danielson has some physical and mental healing up to do. Jarrett says Danielson kind of sounds like he has one foot out the door already, and then tells him if his is going to go all in, then go all the way in. Jarrett says a lot of people believe in Danielson, and he is at the top of the list. Danielson says he has some work to do and walks away.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Hikaru Shida

They lock up and Shida backs Baker into the ropes. Baker turns it around and they have a clean break. Baker goes behind with a wrist-lock, but Shida gets free. Baker gets a two count on a roll-up, and then applies a side-headlock. Shida gets free and takes Baker to the corner. Shida kicks Baker in the head, but Baker sends her to the opposite corner. Baker delivers a shot and gets another two count. Baker goes for Lockjaw, but Shida counters and they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Shida kicks Baker in the midsection and throws her to the floor. Baker comes back with elbow strikes, but Shida slams her into the barricade. Shida delivers right hands and puts Baker on the apron. Shida clubs Baker in the back and delivers a rising knee strike as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Baker dodges Shida and drops her with a neck-breaker. Baker puts on her glove, and then delivers elbow strikes to Shida. Shida comes back with a quick shot of her own, and then drops Baker with a German suplex. Shida goes for a cross arm-breaker, but Baker gets free. Shida takes Baker right back down and applies a front guillotine. Shida lets go of the hold and delivers a knee strike. Shida comes off the ropes, but Baker dodges and delivers a shot. Baker goes for a stomp, but Shida dodges and delivers a thrust kick. Baker comes back with a thrust kick of her own and picks Shida up, but Shida counters and they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Shida delivers right hands and goes for the Falcon Arrow, but Baker counters and goes for Lockjaw. Shida gets her foot on the rope and goes for the kendo stick in the corner.

Shida thinks twice and doesn’t use it, and then Baker delivers a ripcord elbow strike. Baker follows with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out at two. Baker goes for Lockjaw again, but Shida gets free and delivers a question mark kick. Shida follows with a Falcon Arrow and follows with the Katana. Baker ducks under and applies Lockjaw, and Shida taps out.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

-After the match, the AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, Mercedes Mone comes to the stage. Mone says Baker was very impressive and she knows Baker wants a shot at the TBS title at All In. Mone says she knows Baker and everyone is waiting on her answer, and then she says no. Kamille gets into the ring and lays Baker out with a jump kick. Kamille applies a Torture Rack submission and slams Baker down as Mone gets into the ring. Kamille raises Mone’s arm in the air as they stand over Baker.

—

The new AEW World Trios Champions, The Patriarchy, are in the bowels of the arena. Christian Cage says they beat the Bang Bang Gang to win the titles last Saturday on Collision, and his son, Nick Wayne, is entering himself into Royal Rampage this Friday. Wayne walks up to Kip Sabian and asks why he is seeing him everywhere. Wayne says he knows Sabian is in Royal Rampage as well, and tells him that he is going to eliminate him. Wayne says that no one cares that Sabian’s dad is dead and tells him to suck it up before walking away.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Boulder vs. PAC

PAC goes for a quick suplex, but Boulder counters. PAC delivers a knee strike and follows with a pump kick. PAC charges across the ring, but Boulder drops him with a big shot. Boulder goes for a moonsault press, but PAC moves and sends Boulder into the corner with a few shots. PAC stomps Boulder down and chokes him with his boot. PAC delivers a dropkick from the top rope and follows with a brain buster for the pin fall.

Winner: PAC

—

Team AEW is backstage. Swerve Strickland says he is leading them to victory tonight, but Darby Allin cuts him off and says Strickland isn’t his leader and they are going to get violent. Strickland says after they are done, if Allin wants to get violent they can. Max Caster says they haven’t forgotten what Strickland did to them, and Anthony Bowens says this is about them getting a shot at The Young Bucks. Mark Briscoe calms everyone down and says the violence is on and it’s about them taking are of The Elite tonight.

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Mariah May vs. Kaitlyn Alexis

May delivers a dropkick and delivers right hands to Alexis in the corner. May delivers a dropkick from the top and follows with more right hands. May kisses Alexis and delivers a running knee strike. May delivers Mayday and takes Alexis to the corner. May delivers a hip attack and follows with Storm Zero for the pin fall.

Winner: Mariah May

-After the match, Toni Storm’s music hits, but May starts laughing. Storm appears behind May anyway, and then May finally turns around. They come to blows as referees and security rush the ring to pull them apart. Storm gets a microphone and asks May if she is prepared to die, because she is.

—

A video package for the Blood and Guts Match airs.

—

Match 5 – Blood and Guts Match

Team AEW (Anthony Bowens, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Max Caster, and Swerve Strickland) vs. The Elite (Adam Page, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson)

Allin and Perry are the first two competitors. Perry throws a chair at Allin as he is entering the cage, and then he powerboms him into the cage on the outside. Perry moves the ring steps by the barricade and clubs Allin across the back. Perry throws Allin over the steps and the barricade and they brawl into the crowd. Allin comes back with a few chops and takes Perry back to ringside with a clothesline over the barricade. Allin gets Perry into the ring, but Perry hits him with a trash can. Perry chokes Allin with a cable and wedges the trash can in the corner. Perry launches Allin into the trash can and wedges it into the corner again. Perry slams Allin into it a few more times, but Allin comes back with a few right hands. Allin chokes Perry with the cord as Nicholas Jackson enters the match.

Perry delivers a back-breaker to Allin, and then Nicholas connects with a guillotine leg drop. Perry sets up a chair, and then he and Nicholas try to suplex Allin onto it. Allin counters with knee strikes and runs the ropes, but Nicholas sends him into the cage. Perry delivers a shot to Perry on the apron, and then Nicholas follows with a running kick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mark Briscoe enters the match. Briscoe delivers chops to Nicholas and kicks Perry into the other ring. Briscoe launches off a chair to drop Perry with a clothesline, and then drops Nicholas with an exploder suplex. Briscoe stomps Perry in the corner and grabs a ladder. Allin throws Nicholas into the other ring as Briscoe puts the ladder in the corner. Allin and Briscoe throw Nicholas into the ladder, and then Briscoe chops Perry. Allin throws the ladder onto Nicholas, and then Briscoe delivers another right hand to Perry. Briscoe delivers a senton to Nicholas, who was still under the ladder. Briscoe hits Nicholas with the ladder and puts it on him in the corner. Briscoe connects with a hip attack and Nicholas gets crotched on the ladder. Briscoe hits Nicholas with the trash can in the corner as Matthew Jackson enters the match.

Matthew throws a case to Nicholas, who hits Briscoe in the head with it. Nicholas drops Allin with a DDT on the case, and Briscoe has been busted open. Matthew slams Briscoe’s head into the cage, and then the Bucks put Briscoe in the corner. Matthew powerbombs Allin into Briscoe, and then suplexes Allin a few times. Matthew catapults Allin into the cage, which was swung by Perry. Allin gets dropped to with another shot, and then Matthew delivers the Backstabber to Briscoe. Anthony Bowens enters the match.

Bowens drops Nicholas with a few shots, and then does the same to Matthew. Bowens kicks Perry in the face and drops him with a Famouser. Matthew comes back with a shot with the case to Bowens, but then Briscoe takes Matthew down with a few shots. Briscoe goes up top, but Matthew comes back and knocks him down. Matthew drops Allin with a clothesline and the Bucks go for the TK Driver, but Briscoe drops Nicholas with a cutter. Allin slams Matthew with a Scorpion Death Drop, and then stomps a thumbtack-covered skateboard into Matthew. Bowens stabs Perry with a pair of scissors repeatedly and then puts them in Perry’s mouth. Briscoe hits Matthew with a crutch as Kazuchika Okada enters the match.

Okada hits Bowens and Briscoe with a street sign, and then hits Allin with it as well. Okada delivers a Tombstone Piledriver to Briscoe onto the sign, and then delivers a low blow. Nicholas holds a chair, and Okada dropkicks it into Briscoe’s face as the show heads to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Max Caster enters the match. Caster lays Perry out with a chair and goes up top. Caster hits Okada with the chair from the top, and then brings a barbed wire board into the ring. The Acclaimed try to suplex Okada onto it, but Perry and Nicholas make the save. The Bucks slam Bowens onto the board, and then Matthew slams Bowens onto it again. Matthew puts another board on top of Bowens, and then Nicholas connects with a senton. Matthew dumps thumbtacks into Okada’s hands, and then he puts the tacks in Caster’s mouth. The Bucks deliver a double superkick to Caster as Adam Page’s music hits, but he doesn’t come out.

Briscoe and Perry take advantage and deliver shots to The Bucks and Okada in the corners. Briscoe suplexes Nicholas into the turnbuckles and Caster wraps the barbed wire around his knee pad. Bowens delivers Scissor Me Timbers to Nicholas with the barbed wire, and Briscoe puts the boards in the corner as Swerve Strickland enters the match.

Page runs out and hits Strickland with a chair as he is walking down the ramp. Page handcuffs Strickland to the outside of the cage and delivers right hands. Briscoe picks Matthew up, but Matthew rakes his eyes and Okada dropkicks Briscoe into the boards. Page shoves Prince Nana down and picks up the AEW World title belt. Page hits Strickland in the head with the title and follows with right hands. The Bucks powerbomb Briscoe onto the boards and Matthew asks Page what he is doing. Matthew tells Page to look at him and says they had a deal. Matthew says if Page doesn’t get in the ring, he will be fired. Page gets in the ring and Matthew tells them to ring the bell even though Strickland hasn’t entered the ring. Page and Okada get in each other’s face, and then Briscoe and Allin attack them. Briscoe delivers shots to Matthew in the corner and Caster hits Nicholas with the sign as the show heads to a commercial.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

