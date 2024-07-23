Ronda Rousey and Dustin Rhodes notes

– During an interview with TVInsider.com, former WWE star Ronda Rousey commented on the state of the professional wrestling industry for women’s wrestlers…

“I think women in combat sports everywhere are succeeding more than ever before because people are taking them seriously. I think that being able to prove that women can fight and be exciting and dynamic. There has been this ripple effect on boxing, UFC, pro wrestling, and even Olympic wrestling. Women’s combat sports are exploding everywhere. Where fighting like a girl was an insult, and it’s not that anymore. I’ve been running around doing the mom thing and doing all these things that I haven’t been able to watch wrestling as much as I used to. I saw a post from Nattie the other day that they had a card or half of the matches on the card were women. That was the last real hurdle for us to get to.

To have equal representation in the programming time. I’m sure the matches themselves didn’t get the time the men got for the most part, but all these steps forward make it so much easier for those after us to continue to start where we left off rather than all the way to the back. We can keep pushing farther and farther and help the next generations. There was a point after we had the main event of Wrestlemania that I feel like WWE took several steps back, but now that Vince McMahon is gone and Triple H is at the helm, I feel we are taking steps forward again. I’m extremely encouraged by what is happening across the entire industry.”

– Dustin Rhodes commented:

Please stop using the term “Jobber”. It is extremely disrespectful to everyone who is putting their bodies on the line each week. All of us are “Enhancement Talent”. We enhance each others careers. Show compassion to everyone that steps in this business and works hard enhancing others. #KeepSteppin

