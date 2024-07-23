AEW teams up with Southland Conference for AEW World title presentations

AEW announced that it is partnering with Southland Conference sports league to present custom AEW World title belts to winners of upcoming Southland Conference Tournaments in multiple sports throughout the rest of the year.

The AEW/SLC title presentation will take place at every SLC Championship event.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR will be appearing for a special message tomorrow on Southland Football Opening Drive on ESPN+ at 11AM.

The Southland Conference was founded in 1963 and comprises 12 schools within a driving range of the states of Louisiana and Texas. The conference has produced countless players who have made major impacts on the NCAA, NFL and MLB, with many capturing championships and awards.

The Southland Conference is ALL IN! Look at that beautiful custom belt from the 2024 Southland Football Opening Drive presented by @BigGameUSA!#EarnedEveryMile https://t.co/Rbkw1IuXZs pic.twitter.com/f4Yv8kjbRH — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) July 22, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

