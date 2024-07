WWE Raw To Air On SyFy On July 29 & August 5

WWE Monday Night Raw will have a new cable television home for the next two weeks.

Kicking off with next week’s WWE SummerSlam 2024 “go-home” show from St. Paul, Minnesota, WWE Raw will air on the SyFy network at 8/7c for the next two weeks.

That marks the July 29 and August 5 shows.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage, regardless of where it airs on TV!

