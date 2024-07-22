WWE Raw Matches, Segment For Next Week (7/29/2024)

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

Ahead of next week’s WWE SummerSlam 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on SyFy from St. Paul, Minnesota, segments and matches for the show have been announced.

Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance will battle Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark will collide, GUNTHER will collide with Finn Balor, Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross will take place, plus Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will have his rules meeting for the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

