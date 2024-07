PWInsider reports WWE made Bobby Lashley a contract offer but it wasn’t one that immediately made him “jump to sign.”

Lashley has strongly considered seeing what he would be worth out on the market.

MVP’s current WWE deal is up in mid-August and there have not been any major discussions as of yet about a new deal.

Internally, WWE expect Bobby Lashley and MVP to depart when their contracts expire.

