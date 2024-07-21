Stratus: “This whole sexy thing is not really my thing, believe it or not”

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus explained why she turned down offers to pose naked in Playboy magazine…

“This whole sexy thing is not really my thing, believe it or not. They asked me a number of times and I just declined a number of times. This whole sexy thing is not necessarily a natural thing to me, I’m very tomboy, like I look back at some of my interviews and they were like, ‘What’s your favorite? List your lingerie,’ and I’d be like, ‘I wear boxer shorts bitches and I wear tank top how about that.’

The sexy thing was hard enough for me to pull off, I did that. But to be naked, is just like, ‘No, I’m good, thank you,’ and at the end of the day, I am here to be a wrestler. I wanted to be the best female wrestler that ever existed.”

