ROH On HonorClub Spoilers (Taped On 7/20/24)

ROH On HonorClub matches were taped at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas at the AEW Collision show on July 20, 2024.

Courtesy of X user @HookedInvoice, featured below are complete spoilers from the taping.

* EJ Nduka def. Jon Cruz

* Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty)

* Abadon def. Enhancement Talent

* Jael def. Robyn Renegade

* Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Linoa) def. SAP (Angelico & Serpentico)

* Johnny TV & Shane Taylor def. Atlantis Jr & Lio Rush

* Fuego Del Sol, Komander & Top Flight (Action Andretti, Dante Martin & Darius Martin) def. Nick Commoroto, Anthony Henry & Iron Savages (Jacked Jameson, Boulder & Bronson)

* The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich) def. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

* Dark Order attacked after the match but Dustin Rhodes made the save

