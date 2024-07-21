Jordynne Grace Explains Lack Of Promised Big Surprises At TNA Slammiversary

Heading into TNA Slammiversary 2024, Jordynne Grace told Sports Illustrated that “people don’t realize just how big these surprises are going to be,” when hyping big plans for the show.

Coming out of the pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday night, the TNA Knockouts Champion apologized for the lack of big surprises and explained how travel issues is why they didn’t happen.

“Never said this, but do apologize for the lack of surprise – could have never predicted a global tech outage cancelling thousands of flights,” she wrote. “Several wrestlers, including my husband, could not make it. I regret trying to hype the show with that statement, sorry guys!”

She continued, “Management worked so hard to make sure as many people made it as possible! So much time and expense. A dozen wrestlers drove 12+ hours overnight. Nightmare travel situation before such a big event.”

