Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida Announced For AEW Dynamite On July 24

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will make her long-awaited in-ring return for All Elite Wrestling on July 24, and her opponent has been revealed.

After being challenged by Hikaru Shida on the July 20 episode of AEW Collision in Arlington, TX. by Hikaru Shida, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan announced that Shida will be going one-on-one against the returning fellow former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. on the July 24 episode of AEW Dynamite in Nashville, TN.

Also scheduled for the 7/24 show is Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki for the FTW Championship, the debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May, an appearance by AEW International Champion MJF, as well as the annual Blood & Guts match with Team AEW vs. The Elite.

Join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.

This Wednesday, 7/24

Nashville, TN

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS@RealBrittBaker vs @shidahikaru Dr Britt Baker DMD returns to the ring in her first match in 2024 vs the first woman in AEW to ever draw her blood Hikaru Shida at #AEWBloodAndGuts THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/xuwArcop52 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 21, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

