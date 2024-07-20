Naomichi Marufuji’s Role For WWE SummerSlam 2024 Revealed
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Naomichi Marufuji will be appearing as a special guest at WWE SummerSlam 2024.
Marufuji recently lost to AJ Styles at the NOAH Destination 2024 show on July 13.
The Japanese legend will be working the ABEMA broadcast for the annual WWE summer premium live event.
WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled to emanate from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. on August 3.
海外のファンの方に違う伝わり方してますが‥（俺がサマースラムに出演する的な）
日本でのPPV解説ゲストですのであしからず https://t.co/0BMdAq97bx
— 丸藤 正道 (@noah_marufuji_) July 21, 2024