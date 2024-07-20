Naomichi Marufuji’s Role For WWE SummerSlam 2024 Revealed

Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Naomichi Marufuji will be appearing as a special guest at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

Marufuji recently lost to AJ Styles at the NOAH Destination 2024 show on July 13.

The Japanese legend will be working the ABEMA broadcast for the annual WWE summer premium live event.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled to emanate from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. on August 3.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

