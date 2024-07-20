Motor City Machine Guns reportedly headed to WWE

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, known for years in TNA Wrestling as the Motor City Machine Guns, recently finished up with the company. It was initially reported that Shelley and Sabin were expected to be joining AEW but it appears that things have changed.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the talk within wrestling is that Shelley and Sabin are now believed to be heading to WWE instead of AEW.

Last weekend, Shelley and Sabin had a singles match against either other at Prestige Wrestling which appeared to be their farewell to the independent wrestling scene.

Chris Sabin defeated Alex Shelley at tonight's Prestige Wrestling show, and it looked like their run on the indies is just about over. They seemed to say goodbye to the fans. MCMG are definitely heading somewhere big.

pic.twitter.com/Xc5aoJgAOl — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) July 13, 2024

