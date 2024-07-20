Iyo Sky and Nia Jax notes

– IYO SKY talks about the difference between American fans and Japanese fans:

“American fans make a lot of noise! They shout things like “yay” and “boo” and “holy s***”, they raise their hands and use a lot of body language. I get the strong impression that Japanese fans are so immersed in the match because they are enjoying it and they clap or react at just the right time so as to not disturb other matches.”

– Nia Jax says that the WWE locker room has more of a support system now compared to her last run:

“The locker room culture is constantly changing, but I do find as though we have more of a support system for each other.

I come from a team background, I’ve played sports my whole life, and it’s always been like, ‘You’re only as strong as your weakest link.’ I find as though previously, everybody took it more like, ‘Me, me, me,’ sort of thing where it’s like, ‘I need to do this.’

Now, we’re more like we all need to come together to support so-and-so, and we all need to come together. I think it’s more of a team and a group effort in the locker room, I feel.”

(battleground Podcast)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

