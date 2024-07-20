Dark Side of the Ring Update

Dark Side Of the Ring Team Already Working On New season

While nothing has been officially announced by Vice TV, PWInsider.com can exclusively confirm work is already underway for the next season of Dark Side of the Ring.

The production team is already filming interviews for the next season and has additional material already in the bank, so to speak, from when they were producing season five.

Some of the topics internally discussed by production for the next season include Ludvig Borga, Dennis Coralluzo and Billy Jack Haynes.

There is no known timetable for when the series may return or if it will be On ViceTV.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

