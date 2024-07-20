AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (7/20/2024)

All Elite Wrestling returns from eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 8/7c on TNT with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Scheduled for the latest installment of the weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time program is the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & The Gunns) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch) for the vacant Unified AEW Trios Championships.

Additionally, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa in a Lumberjack match, Darby Allin’s in-ring return against The Beast Mortos, Hologram will debut, Skye Blue vs. Hikura Shida, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Roderick Strong, plus FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will speak.

TONIGHT! Don’t miss a moment of an absolutely STACKED #AEWCollision LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT from @EsportsStadium in Arlington, TX on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/BHeTTZ7qT6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

