The road to WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c on FOX this evening from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time Friday night program is an opening segment featuring WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, the WWE SummerSlam contract signing for the U.S. Championship match between Logan Paul and LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin and more.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, July 19, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 7/19/24

Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we head into an in-depth video package looking back at the key moments from last week’s show involving Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes, Terence Crawford & A-Town Down Under Kick Things Off

We shoot inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE. as Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to this week’s show. The theme for Cody Rhodes hits and out comes the WWE Universal Champion to kick off this week’s show.

“The American Nightmare” settles at the ringside area and heads over to pound fists with boxing pound for pound king and Omaha’s own Terence Crawford. Graves and Barrett put Crawford over as a graphic flashes on the screen for his upcoming showdown against Israil Madrimov.

Rhodes gets inside the ring and his music dies down. He begins, as always, “So, Omaha … what do you wanna talk about?!” He says let’s start with Randy Orton. He talks about the intagurl role that “The Viper” played in the early part of his career, and says he wouldn’t be here and wouldn’t be a champion today if it weren’t for him.

He says with that in mind, imagine the guilt he is feeling. Knowing Orton had spinal fusion surgery and with five kids at home, he came back to WWE and last week, ended up hurt as the result of an attack from The Bloodline while trying to help him. He looks directly into the hard camera and addresses Solo Sikoa.

The WWE Universal Champion spoke about how he once told Solo “you aren’t ready.” He talks about all that he has gone through with Solo in particular, but before he can finish, the theme for A-Town Down Under hits. Out comes Austin Theory and Grayson Waller to a ton of boos.

Theory says because of Cody, he was attacked by Jacob Fatu last week. He points out swelling on his face. Cody says he thought the swelling was from a knee to his face from his own partner, Waller. Waller is critical of Cody for pushing the same narrative that #DIY and others have as of late, trying to put a wedge between he and Theory.

Waller gets into the ring as he continues talking, but Cody attacks him while he is in mid-sentence. Theory helps Waller beat Cody down. They throw Cody out of the ring and he recovers against the barricade. As he gets back to his feet, he sees Terence Crawford handing him a chair. He takes the chair and heads into the ring to beat down Theory and Waller and run them off.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

Backstage, we see Carmelo Hayes sitting in front of a vanity mirror as someone is touching him up. He sends a message to Andrade ahead of their advertised one-on-one showdown, which is up first tonight. He gets up from the chair and begins making his way to the ring as the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Cody catches up with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage and tells him to make a match for him against A-Town Down Under for tonight. Aldis says he can do that, but only if Cody finds a partner. Cody insists he doesn’t need one, but Aldis tells him no partner, no match.

Inside the arena once again, the theme for Carmelo Hayes hits and out he comes for our opening contest. He settles inside the squared circle, his entrance tune wraps up and then the theme for his opponent plays. Andrade makes his way out and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth action, we see Hayes settle into the early offensive lead as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see a slow-motion replay of a picture-perfect Spanish Fly spot from during the commercials.

Hayes continues to control the action until Andrade hits a massive clothesline that gets him back in the fight. Andrade fires up and begins taking over. With Hayes slumped against the turnbuckles in the corner, Andrade runs across the ring and blasts him with double knees for a close two-count.

Hayes hits a face-buster for a two-count of his own. Fans break out into a loud “This is Awesome!” chant as the two head to the top-rope. Andrade adjusts in mid-move on the way down for a crazy moonsault. Hayes hits a huge high spot off the top-rope for another close two-count. Andrade hits The Message seconds later to win a great match.

Winner: Andrade

“Queen” Nia Jax, Bayley Live Satellite Interview

After the Hayes-Andrade bout wraps up, we see footage of what happened last week with Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton beating down their opposition. We then see “Queen” Nia Jax and WWE Women’s Champion Bayley getting microphones put on their shirts for a live split-screen satellite interview.

On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, Corey Graves introduces the interview. Nia demands to be called “Queen.” Bayley refuses and admits Nia is right about hurting her in the past, but says that wasn’t because she’s better than her, it was because she’s big and clumsy.

The interview wraps up moments later, with Jax getting annoyed and asking if they were done yet before tearing her microphone off of her shirt and storming off in a hissy fit.

Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green

In another backstage segment, we see Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair waiting to talk to SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven also want to talk to Aldis, and the four end up jawing at each other. This leads to a match being made.

Back inside the arena, Bianca Belair’s theme hits and out comes “The EST of WWE” for that match. She heads to the ring accompanied by Jade Cargill as we head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Chelsea Green comes out accompanied by Piper Niven.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one, which lasts all of a minute, maybe two at the most. Belair gets the easy win and then dances with Cargill in the ring until her music is cut off by WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn taunting them.

They saw they’ll give them a taste next week but in terms of the rematch for the titles that Belair and Cargill wants, “we’ll see about that” they say with a sinister laugh.

Winner: Bianca Belair

WWE SummerSlam Contract Signing For LA Knight vs. Logan Paul

Backstage, we see LA Knight walking the halls as the crowd reacts in the background from inside the arena. His scheduled contract signing for his WWE United States Championship match against Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland is up next.

On that note, we shoot to another commercial break. When the show returns, Graves and Barrett run down the list of programming scheduled for WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland Weekend. From there, the theme for LA Knight hits.

“The Mega Star” makes his way to the ring, where SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis is standing with the contract for the United States Championship match at WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland. The theme for Logan Paul hits next and out comes the reigning champion.

Knight gives Paul props for being the man as long as he has the U.S. title. As he continues talking, a bored Paul tells him that he might need this match, but he does not. He says when he leaves this ring, he’s interviewing former U.S. Presidents.

He’s also launching billion dollar PRIME businesses and starting a family. He tells Knight that he wants all of the accolades that Paul has. Paul then takes a shot at Knight for being a wannabe of The Rock. Knight says he’s never heard that one before.

LA Knight tells Logan that his brother Jake Paul is willing to step into the ring with Mike Tyson, but it doesn’t look like Paul is willing to step into the ring with him. The fans “ooh” and “ahh” at that. This works Paul up, who then asks the crowd if they want this match.

He tells Aldis to give him the contract. He signs it and tells Knight he’d tell him on August 3 he’s gonna take everything from him, but says Knight doesn’t have anything he wants. Paul finishes by mocking Knight’s “YEAH!” catchphrase.

Aldis tries to keep the two apart, but Knight ends up rushing Paul and firing away at him in the corner. Knight fights back and goes for his Blunt Force Trauma finisher, but Paul avoids it and exits the ring. The contract signing segment wraps up on that note.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin

A music video style video package airs to promote Ms. Tiffy In The Bank for 2024, Tiffany Stratton. After the package wraps up, we return inside the arena where Stratton’s theme hits. Out she comes with her Money In The Bank briefcase in-hand.

As Stratton, accompanied by “Queen” Nia Jax, settles inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

