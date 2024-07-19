More Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Omaha, NE.

WWE SmackDown is in Omaha, Nebraska tonight, and with that in mind, Omaha’s favorite son in the sport of the sweet science of boxing is in the house.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE on FOX blue brand prime time program at 8/7c, Wrestle Votes is reporting that pound for pound boxing king Terence Crawford is at the show, and is expected to be included in a Cody Rhodes segment.

Additionally, Ms. Tiffy in the Bank 2024, Tiffany Stratton, will world premiere a music video of some kind on the show this evening.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

Tonight’s #SmackDown from Nebraska: Undefeated boxing star Terrance Crawford, who is from Omaha, will appear on the show. Source states he will be involved with Cody Rhodes. Also, Tiffany Stratton will debut a music video of some sort. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 19, 2024

