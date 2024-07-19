7/19/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from North Little Rock, Arkansas.

—

Match 1 – Trios Tag Team Match

The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Tomohiro Ishii) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong)

O’Reilly and Strong start the match with a lock-up. O’Reilly takes Strong down, but Strong comes back with a side-headlock take down. O’Reilly gets free and takes Strong down again, but Strong gets free and applies a waist-lock. O’Reilly counters with a take down, and then they stand at a stalemate. Cassidy and Taven tag in, and Cassidy takes advantage with a few shots into the corner. Ishii tags in and delivers shoulder tackles to all three guys of the Kingdom. Bennett and Taven come back and go for a double suplex, but Cassidy and O’Reilly come into the ring and help Ishii deliver a triple suplex. Ishii slams Bennett into the corner and tags O’Reilly in. The Conglomeration triple-team Bennett and Ishii goes for the cover, but Bennett kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ishii delivers a few chops to Bennett, and then does the same to Taven. Ishii runs the ropes, but Strong trips him up. Ishii runs through Taven and Bennett with a double shoulder tackle, but Strong delivers a dropkick. Strong tags in and delivers a back-breaker. Strong takes Ishii to the corner and delivers a few chops. Strong delivers right hands and tags in Taven. Taven delivers right hands of his own and takes Ishii down. Taven delivers a chop, and then knocks Cassidy off the apron. Taven doesn’t hit O’Reilly, and then Ishii drops him with a suplex. O’Reilly tags in and delivers shots to Taven and Bennett, but Strong drops to the floor. Cassidy takes Strong out with a dive, and then Taven takes O’Reilly’s eyes. Ishii delivers a headbutt to Taven, and then O’Reilly applies a front face-lock. Cassidy drops Bennett with a cross-body, and then takes Strong down with a dive through the ropes.

Ishii and O’Reilly double-team Taven, but Bennett comes in to make the save. Bennett gets taken back out, and then O’Reilly, Cassidy, and Ishii triple-team Taven. They get Taven to the corner, but Strong and Bennett come back to make the save. The Kingdom deliver the Sick Kick and the Proton Pack to Ishii, and then Taven connects with a frog splash for a two count. Strong delivers shots to Ishii, but Ishii comes back with shots of his own. Cassidy tags in, and then low-bridges Taven and Bennett to the floor. Cassidy goes for a dive, but they catch him and slam him into the apron and the barricade. Strong drops Cassidy with a dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Taven stomps Cassidy down in the corner. Bennett tags inand slams Cassidy into the next corner. Taven tags back in, and they go for the Sick Kick/Proton Pack/frog splash combo again, but Cassidy gets free and tags in Ishii. Ishii drops Strong and Bennett with suplexes, and then slams Taven with an avalanche brain buster. Strong breaks up the cover, but O’Reilly comes back in and they exchange shots. O’Reilly tags Strong down and Ishii delivers a sliding clothesline. The match breaks down, and then Cassidy tags in and gets a roll-up on Taven for a two count. Cassidy drops Bennett with a DDT , and then he and O’Reilly take him down with a High-Low. Strong delivers a knee-strike to O’Reilly, and then Ishii and Strong take each other down. Taven and Cassidy get back into the ring, and Cassidy delivers an Orange Punch for the pin fall.

Winners: The Conglomeration

-After the match, Don Callis gets into the ring. Cassidy back him into the corner, but Kyle Fletcher attacks him from behind. Fletcher beats Cassidy down, but Mark Briscoe comes to the ring to make the save. Briscoe clotheslines Fletcher to the floor, but Strong drops him with a knee strike. Strong stomps on Briscoe and picks up the ROH World Championship. Taven and Bennett put Strong on their shoulders, and then they leave the ring as Fletcher shakes his head at them.

—

Arkady Aura interviews Saraya and Harley Cameron backstage. Aura asks Saraya why she hasn’t wrestled since she lost in the Owen Hart Tournament, and then Cameron goes on a rant. Saraya says everyone in the locker room is scared of him, but the road to Wembley goes through her. Saraya says she doesn’t care who she has to step on to make it to All In.

—

Match 2 – Tag Team Match

Big Bill and Chris Jericho (w/Bryan Keith) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)

Bill starts the match with Magnum, and Magnum goes for a side-headlock. Bill throws him across the ring, and then Floyd tags in. Jericho is texting on his phone on the apron, and he still has the FTW Championship belt on. Bill clubs Floyd in the back a few times, and Magnum tags back in. Magnum goes for a cross-body, but Bill catches him and slams him down. The Outrunners double-team Bill with shots to his back, but he isn’t fazed. They go for a double-dropkick and pose in the ring, but Bill stares them down and drops them with right hands. Bill kicks Magnum in the face as Jericho continues to text. Floyd goes for a chop, but Bill backs him into the corner and delivers chops of his own. Bill follows with right hands and stomps Floyd down. Magnum comes back in with a shot, but Bill backs him into the corner. Bill splashes both guys in the corners, and then drops Magnum with a big boot. Bill delivers a chokeslam to Floyd and tags in Jericho, who puts his boot on Floyd’s chest for the pin fall.

Winners: Big Bill and Chris Jericho

-After the match, Jericho, Keith, and Bill walk up the ramp. Keith and Bill head backstage, but Jericho stops to wave on the ramp. Minoru Suzuki’s music hits, and he and Jericho stare each other down before Suzuki makes his way to the ring.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Minoru Suzuki vs. The Butcher

They exchange elbow strikes, and then Butcher backs Suzuki into the corner. Suzuki comes back with body shots and takes Butcher to the corner. Suzuki deliver shots in the corner and follows with a running kick to the face. Suzuki takes Butcher down and goes for a PK, but Butcher counters and delivers a knee-breaker. Butcher takes Suzuki down and works over his knee, and then follows with elbow strikes and chops. Suzuki asks for more, and Butcher delivers an elbow strike and a few more chops. Butcher takes Suzuki down with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Suzuki kicks out. Suzuki comes back with body shots, but Butcher counters and goes for a back-breaker. Suzuki gets free and takes Butcher down to a knee. Suzuki locks in a sleeper, but Butcher makes it back to his feet. Suzuki delivers a Gotch-style piledriver and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki

—

The Conglomeration cut a promo backstage. Briscoe says everyone knows him, Cassidy, and O’Reilly, and then officially introduces Ishii as a member. Briscoe says the rules are to be down to conglomerate and to not be a shit-head. Briscoe says the word of the day is discombobulation and says he had one when Strong knees him in the head earlier tonight. Briscoe says Strong will take on Ishii tomorrow night on Collision and says they will show them how they do things in the Conglomeration.

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Kris Statlander (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Sydni Winnell

Statlander delivers a rolling lariat and follows with a few chops into the corner. Statlander delivers right hands, and then stomps Winnell down in the corner. Statlander follows with a suplex and follows with an uppercut in the corner. Winnell comes back with a few elbow strikes, and then follows with lefts in the corner. Winnell runs the ropes and goes for a cross-body, but Statlander catches her and slams her with Staturday Night Fever for the pin fall.

Winner: Kris Statlander

—

A vignette for the new masked wrestler, HOLO.GRM, airs. He will debut on tomorrow night’s Collision.

—

Match 5 – Tag Team Match

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Private Party (Quen and Zay)

Fenix and Zay start the match and Fenix delivers an elbow strike. Zay comes back with a few of his own, but Fenix takes him down with a springboard cross-body. Fenix delivers a few quick shots, but Zay comes back with a kick and drops Fenix with a hurricanrana. Zay goes a cutter, but Fenix dodges and comes back into the ring with a senton. Quen tags in and gets a roll-up on Fenix for a two count, and then dropkicks him into the corner. Penta tags in, but Quen cuts him off with a shot. Quen goes for a suplex into the ring, but Penta escapes and delivers a thrust kick. Penta drops Quen with a hurricanrana, and then kicks Quen in the face. Penta delivers another kick that sends Quen to the outside and goes to run the ropes, but Zay drops him with a cross-body. Fenix drops Zay with a thrust kick, and then Quen takes Fenix down. Penta drops Quen with a shot and stares him down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Zay drops Penta with Silly String, and then Zay and Quen double-team Fenix. Quen dives onto Penta on the outside, and then Zay connects with a senton on Fenix for a two count. Quen tags in and they go for Gin and Juice, but Penta comes back in to make the save. Penta drops Zay with a Slingblade, and then does the same to Quen. Fenix and Penta go for Fear Factor, but Quen counters out and Private Party drop Fenix with Gin and Juice. Quen goes for the cover, but Penta breaks up the cover and slams Zay with a destroyer. Quen stomps on Fenix, but Fenix comes back and slams him down for a two count. Penta tags in and he and Fenix deliver a double thrust kick to Fenix, and then to Quen as well. Penta and Fenix deliver Fear Factor to Quen, and then Fenix dives onto Zay as Penta gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Lucha Brothers

