Chelsea Green aspires to be the female version of The Miz
During an interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE superstar Chelsea Green shared her ambitious career goals in wrestling. She revealed:
“I sat down, when I first got called up in 2019, I sat down and said, ‘I want to be the female Miz.’ A lot of people say I’m the female R-Truth. I want to be the female Miz. I want everything. I want you to put me in a movie and you believe my acting and trust that I’m that character. I want to go out and put a celebrity over and make them look amazing and make them look like a star. I want to make you laugh. I want to do all those things.
I think Miz is living the perfect balance of ridiculousness, realism, work, and life. I think he had the perfect career. That is who I’m striving to be and who I want to emulate my career after. Whenever he does something, I’m like, ‘I want to do that.’ I’m jealous of that.”