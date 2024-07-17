The Undertaker on never jumping ship

During his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker explained why he didn’t jump ship to WCW during the Monday Night War era…

“Everybody has to make the decision that is right for them. If you can make as much money, or more money, and do less work in a job that requires physical output in your body, your body is your tool, it’s something you have to really sit down and evaluate. If my situation had been different, if WCW hadn’t told me that I wasn’t going to draw any money [in 1990], I don’t know what I would have done. I don’t. The fact that they told me, ‘You’re never going to make money,’ that was always the chip I carried on my shoulder. Even when they called. I remember [Kevin] Nash calling me, ‘I think I can get you this if you want to come down.’ ‘Wow, that’s a lot more money than I’m making right now.’ I thought about it and was like, ‘No.’ That’s what it came down to for me. Vince [McMahon] gave me the opportunity. ‘This may be the worst decision I ever make, but he gave me the opportunity to become something.’

I just couldn’t do it. I would have made more money. I would have worked a lot less. I probably would have been in a situation where I would have been welcomed back, maybe not, but the fact that I stayed, got my ass kicked, we all got ours asses kicked, and then turned it all around and made the greatest comeback ever. It was really rewarding. A lot of people told me, ‘You need to take the money.’”

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

