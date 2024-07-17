Moose likes the WWE-TNA relationship

Moose says TNA Relationship With WWE Is Way Better Than The One We Had With AEW.

“I think this is the best relationship that TNA’s ever had, “But way better than the one we had with AEW, better than what was done with AAA, and any other company.

I think this relationship [with WWE], both companies respect each other and [are] doing great by each other, and there’s no, there’s not one company that is being selfish. Both companies are doing great.

So I think this is how a relationship is meant to be in pro wrestling, and TNA and WWE is doing the best job of it.

(interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro)

