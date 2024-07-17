MJF wins the AEW International title

During the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay defended the International title against MJF in a match that went just under one hour.

Towards the end of the match, Ospreay was going to use the Tiger Driver but hesitated. With less than a minute left in the time limit, the referee was accidentally knocked down. MJF then hit Ospreay with the Dynamite diamond ring and won the title with only two seconds left.

Here are some highlights from the match…

Will Ospreay’s title reign has been caught and compromised to a permanent end. America has a real champion now. Easy W. #ThankMeLater — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 18, 2024

