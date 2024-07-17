MJF wins the AEW International title

Jul 17, 2024 - by James Walsh

During the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay defended the International title against MJF in a match that went just under one hour.

Towards the end of the match, Ospreay was going to use the Tiger Driver but hesitated. With less than a minute left in the time limit, the referee was accidentally knocked down. MJF then hit Ospreay with the Dynamite diamond ring and won the title with only two seconds left.

