Matches announced for SummerSlam, Blood & Guts, and Collision

– Juice Robinson & The Gunns vs. The Patriarchy for the Unified World Trios Titles is made official for this Saturday on Collision.

– Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki for the FTW Title is made official for Blood & Guts.

– Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Title is official for SummerSlam.

