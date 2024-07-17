Matches announced for SummerSlam, Blood & Guts, and Collision

Jul 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Juice Robinson & The Gunns vs. The Patriarchy for the Unified World Trios Titles is made official for this Saturday on Collision.

– Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki for the FTW Title is made official for Blood & Guts.

– Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Title is official for SummerSlam.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Jackie Gayda

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal