7/15/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw this week drew 1,669,000 viewers, down 81,000 viewers from the prior week. Raw on Monday faced competition from the Home Run Derby game, which won the night.

Hourly ratings are not available as of press time, with cable ratings getting harder and harder to source out.

In 18-49, Raw drew a 0.56 rating, down 0.03 from the previous episode and it was the lowest number in a month.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

