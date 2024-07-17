7/13/24 AEW Collision Viewership

Jul 17, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Collision this past Saturday night drew 362,000 viewers, up 56,000 viewers from the prior week’s low going against Money in the Bank. The viewership was up despite the strong news coverage of the assassination attempt of President Trump. Collision drew a 0.14 rating in 18-49, up 0.06 from the prior week.

