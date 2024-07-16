Khan says Copeland’s AEW run might be the best of his career

Tony Khan Says Adam Copeland’s AEW Run Might Be The Best Of His Career

“[Copeland] was the TNT Champion, the face of our other network. He arguably has been on the greatest run of his entire legendary career, which is really saying something because he’s had so many great matches, so many great runs,” Khan told “SportsGrid.” “What he’s been doing in AEW is some of the best stuff. I’m really proud of that. He was on this amazing run. Unfortunately, he got injured, and he had to vacate the TNT title, but we’ve had so many great free agents come in just in the past year.”

