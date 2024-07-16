7/12/24 WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage viewerships

– Smackdown this past Friday drew 2,355,000 viewers, up 99,000 viewers from the previous week and the best number since April 12. The show had a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.04 from the prior week and was #1 on all of television for the night.

– Rampage on Friday night on TNT drew 339,000 viewers, up 30,000 viewers from the prior week and the best number since May 18. The show had a 0.12 rating in 18-49, up 0.02 from the previous episode and was #7 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

