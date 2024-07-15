WWE superstar booked by Josh Barnett

Jul 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Charlie Dempsey announced for Josh Barnett’s BloodSport on July 28th. The Creed Brothers & Shayna Baszler will also be on the card…

previously announced:

