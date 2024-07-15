WWE superstar booked by Josh Barnett
Charlie Dempsey announced for Josh Barnett’s BloodSport on July 28th. The Creed Brothers & Shayna Baszler will also be on the card…
A wrestler seemingly born and bred for Bloodsport.
And with his pedigree, it seems only natural.
Looking to build off of his debut victory, Charlie Dempsey is lacing up the boots once again and walking into the ring of the hardest hitting event in Professional Wrestling – Josh… pic.twitter.com/yRkesVntwt
— (@JoshLBarnett) July 15, 2024
previously announced:
*BLOODSPORT BROOKLYN UPDATE*
Just Signed:
WWE Superstars JULIUS & BRUTUS CREED make their GCW Debut on July 28th at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport!
Plus:
Homicide vs Santana
Shayna Baszler
Bailey
Masha
Akira
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Sun 7/28 – 7PM pic.twitter.com/9caxQMTgFS
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 3, 2024
I've been thinking long and hard about this unbelievable match…and I only see myself winning https://t.co/3lv2iFb6l3
— 山下実優 Miyu Yamashita (@miyu_tjp) July 10, 2024