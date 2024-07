WWE announced today that NXT Halloween Havoc will return Sunday, October 27th 2024 at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania…

Excited to bring #WWENXT back on the road for NXT No Mercy on Sep. 1 in Denver, CO & NXT Halloween Havoc on Oct. 27 in Hershey, PA

Get your tickets on Friday, July 26! https://t.co/jWSoNCXXw7

— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 15, 2024