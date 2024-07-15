Women’s World Title Match Set For WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland

A new title match is official for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

During the July 15 episode of WWE Raw in Dayton, OH., the WWE Women’s World Championship match for WWE SummerSlam 2024 was announced.

In the opening segment, the returning former women’s world champ Rhea Ripley challenged the reigning women’s world champ Liv Morgan to a showdown with the title on-the-line at the August 3 pay-per-view in Cleveland, OH.

Liv Morgan would go on to accept the challenge, with WWE later officially announcing the Morgan-Ripley showdown for the annual premium live event.

Make sure to join us here on 8/3 for live WWE SummerSlam results.

