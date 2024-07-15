Quick preview for tonight’s WWE Raw

The road to WWE SummerSlam 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on USA Network from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour red brand program is an opening segment featuring Rhea Ripley’s return, Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE Intercontinental title, Drew McIntyre returns from suspension, plus GUNTHER and Damian Priest go face-to-face.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

