New Segment announced for WWE NXT

A new segment has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Sunday, WWE announced via social media that WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will be appearing on the show on Tuesday, July 16.

“What’s next for the champ,” WWE’s announcement read. “We will hear from Roxanne Perez THIS TUESDAY on WWE NXT!”

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 7/16 show:

* Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

* NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to speak

* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson

* The OC (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, & Michin) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Jaida Parker)

* The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)

