Stephanie Vaquer makes her WWE debut

Stephanie Vaquer not only appeared at tonight’s WWE live event in Mexico City, but she actually made her in-ring debut as well

She picked up the win in a match against Isla Dawn.

STEPHANIE VAQUER HAS OFFICIALLY ARRIVED IN WWE AT TONIGHT’S LIVE EVENT IN MEXICO‼️‼️ #WWEMexicoCity Says she’s now living her dream and is honored to be part of the WWE family.

pic.twitter.com/MqntJOAHYo — (@WrestlingCovers) July 14, 2024

(Pics via JonathanSABU on X)

