Stephanie Vaquer makes her WWE debut
.@Steph_Vaquer has arrived and is ready for tonight’s Supershow in Mexico City! #WWEMexicoCity pic.twitter.com/4HlQZR6mYn
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2024
Stephanie Vaquer not only appeared at tonight’s WWE live event in Mexico City, but she actually made her in-ring debut as well
She picked up the win in a match against Isla Dawn.
STEPHANIE VAQUER HAS OFFICIALLY ARRIVED IN WWE AT TONIGHT’S LIVE EVENT IN MEXICO‼️‼️ #WWEMexicoCity
Says she’s now living her dream and is honored to be part of the WWE family.
pic.twitter.com/MqntJOAHYo
— (@WrestlingCovers) July 14, 2024
(Pics via JonathanSABU on X)