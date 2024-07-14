Stephanie Vaquer makes her WWE debut

Jul 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Stephanie Vaquer not only appeared at tonight’s WWE live event in Mexico City, but she actually made her in-ring debut as well

She picked up the win in a match against Isla Dawn.

(Pics via JonathanSABU on X)

