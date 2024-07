Shannen Doherty, star of Beverly Hills 90210, Mallrats and Charmed has passed away at the age of 53.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to her friends, family and fans.

In an episode of Charmed in 2001, WCW Superstars Booker T, Buff Bagwell and Scott Steiner appeared as guest stars alongside Doherty.

