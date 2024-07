– In a positive update on the legendary kevin sullivan, the former WCW and Floridawrestling star is mobile. Sullivan had a leg injury that got bad quickly and went septic. He has a GoFundMe open as the bills have mounted quickly and is in care. But, the good news is he is mobile and talking. So, keep your prayers coming as there is likely a long road ahead but right now, the news is a lot more positive than it felt last week.

