Update on Ric Flair’s status with AEW

All Elite Wrestling signed WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in late 2023. The deal also involved sponsorship from Flair’s Wooooo Energy drink.

Flair’s arrival served a storyline purpose, being presented as a gift to Sting before his retirement at the Revolution pay-per-view. Flair himself stated his desire to be part of Sting’s farewell.

The financial structure of the deal mirrored a similar arrangement in WCW with Randy Savage and Slim Jim. AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Wooooo Energy covered a significant portion, if not all, of Flair’s salary.

However, recent broadcasts lack the usual Wooooo Energy branding, leading wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer to speculate that the sponsorship deal might be over. Meltzer noted the absence of explanation but suggested the partnership is likely finished.

The impact of this development on Flair’s status with AEW remains unclear.

