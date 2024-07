– Bandido had an exam to get cleared a few weeks ago after the second surgery on his broken wrist.

He wasn’t cleared. He’s having his next exam at the end of the month. (WON)

– WWE was tipped off that losing Natalya was a “real possibility”, and wanted to get her signed long-term before she hit free agency. Her new contract was completed in late June, before her old deal expired.

Her new deal is a multi-year contract, per Fightful.

