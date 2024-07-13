AJ Styles after his match (video), MJF posts a video, NXT talent headed to Japan
– WWE NXT’s Josh Briggs & Tavion Heights have been announced for NOAH N-1 VICTORY 2024
#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/zD8ogsSYUW
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) July 13, 2024
– AJ Styles speaks after his match:
AJ Styles: (Which fighter would you like to fight?) There are a lot of them. There are a lot of good fighters. Today's fight is just the first step. I owe it all to my experience in Japan to be who I am today”#noah_ghc #DESTINATION2024 #WWEpic.twitter.com/K1623hQ9Ga
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) July 13, 2024
– MJF posted:
8pm EST. This Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/7nYpPP0VR1
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 13, 2024