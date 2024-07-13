AJ Styles after his match (video), MJF posts a video, NXT talent headed to Japan

– WWE NXT’s Josh Briggs & Tavion Heights have been announced for NOAH N-1 VICTORY 2024

– AJ Styles speaks after his match:

AJ Styles: (Which fighter would you like to fight?) There are a lot of them. There are a lot of good fighters. Today's fight is just the first step. I owe it all to my experience in Japan to be who I am today”#noah_ghc #DESTINATION2024 #WWEpic.twitter.com/K1623hQ9Ga

— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) July 13, 2024