Sami Zayn Asks Fans For Help For Special Cause For His 40th Birthday

Are you a Sami Zayn fan?

Are you someone who likes to contribute to good causes?

Then you are the exact demographic a certain birthday boy is looking for.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn celebrates his 40th birthday today, July 12, 2024, and in honor of his birthday, has announced that he will be matching $15,000 in donations to his “Sami For Syria” charity from fans.

The “Sami For Syria” campaign features mobile clinics that operate in Syria, two of which provided 51,743 medical services in 2023 alone.

“Hi, today is my birthday,” Zayn wrote to WWE fans on X on Friday. “My wish is to raise as much money as possible for our 2 #SamiForSyria mobile clinics that operate in Syria.”

The longtime pro wrestling star continued, “In 2023 these 2 clinics provided 51,743 medical services. I’ll match every dollar you donate today up to 15k!”

Anyone that is interested in helping out in honor of Sami Zayn’s birthday, or just to be part of a good cause, visit his page at Fundraise.GiveSmart.com, or by log on to SamiForSyria.com.

Hi, today is my birthday. My wish is to raise as much money as possible for our 2 #SamiForSyria mobile clinics that operate in Syria. In 2023 these 2 clinics provided 51,743 medical services. I’ll match every dollar you donate today up to 15k! Donate: https://t.co/t4RdChDwIW pic.twitter.com/zviWYpAvyq — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2024

In related news, WWE released a video feature with Sami Zayn revealing an El Generico vs. Samuray del Sol match from EVOLVE 17 in 2012 that he selected to share with fans in its’ entirety for free in honor of his 40th birthday.

“For his birthday, we asked Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn what he’d like to see come out of the WWE Vault,” the announcement read. “He dug deep to find a match featuring a competitor he’s been compared to and inspired by: El Generico! Watch The Generic Luchador take on Samuray del Sol from EVOLVE 17 in full now!”

4-time Intercontinental Champion

#WrestleMania Main Eventer

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion

#WWENXT Champion

The mastermind behind Sami Zayn & Friends

Iconic entrance theme and an impeccable taste in music Happy birthday to the one and only @SamiZayn! pic.twitter.com/y8JCZJvhN5 — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2024

For his birthday, we asked Intercontinental Champion @SamiZayn a match he'd like to see and his choice did not disappoint. WATCH HERE https://t.co/q8Hz508IAw pic.twitter.com/K6KqXEueyJ — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2024

