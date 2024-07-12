Mariah May on attacking Toni Storm, this week’s AEW Dynamite viewership

– Dynamite this week from Calgary which had the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament drew 691,000 viewers, up 3,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.23 rating in 18-49, the same as last week and was #4 on the cable chart for the night. It’s the fifth week in a row that the show has hovered under 700,000 viewers. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

– Mariah May has finally broken her silence regarding her savage assault of “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Following the shockingly violent conclusion to the July 10 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the 2024 Owen Hart Cup winner for the women spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an interview.

During the discussion, she spoke about her post-match ‘celebration,’ which included bloodying Storm with a high heel shoe.

“That felt like extra celebration for the work I did,” May said. “That’s what that was.”

She continued, “Ever since I was a little girl, all I’ve ever wanted was to become a wrestler. I wanted to come to America, wrestle on TV, and I wasn’t going to stop until I got here. That’s why I didn’t stop. This is my moment, and no one can do it like me.”

Regarding her guaranteed title match against Storm at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, May said, “My mother will be there at All In. She’ll watch me from the front row as I destroy what’s left of Toni Storm.”

