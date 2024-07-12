Kenny Omega, AJ Styles and Iyo Sky (photo), and Jacob Fatu updates

Jul 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE used a high powered immigration law firm to get Jacob Fatu cleared, reports the Wresting Observer Newsletter.

Kenny Omega is doing better, and while there isn’t any kind of a date for him returning, the feeling right now is that he will be returning and his career isn’t over. He hasn’t been cleared to start any training yet. (WON)

AJ Styles and Iyo Sky in Japan ahead of their matches in Pro Wrestling NOAH and Marigold Pro.

