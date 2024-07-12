Kenny Omega, AJ Styles and Iyo Sky (photo), and Jacob Fatu updates

– WWE used a high powered immigration law firm to get Jacob Fatu cleared, reports the Wresting Observer Newsletter.

– Kenny Omega is doing better, and while there isn’t any kind of a date for him returning, the feeling right now is that he will be returning and his career isn’t over. He hasn’t been cleared to start any training yet. (WON)

– AJ Styles and Iyo Sky in Japan ahead of their matches in Pro Wrestling NOAH and Marigold Pro.

