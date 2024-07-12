Hulk Hogan doesn’t understand why Adam Copeland jumped off a cage at AEW Double or Nothing; “Please explain that to me. He’s over.”

“I watched Edge [Adam Copeland] jump off the cage the other night. I haven’t talked to him yet, but trained professional. Twilight of his career. Jumps off the top. Please explain that to me. He’s over. Most guys who do that, go up and do it because they are not over enough. Edge was over. To do that, I just don’t get it.

“I haven’t called him yet. I was going to call him last night, but I fell asleep. I just want to know, ‘Please explain that to me. You’re over like a son of a gun. You didn’t need to do that. You didn’t need to go up there.’ If you’re going to go up there, it doesn’t mean anything, unless you do something better than Mick Foley did. Mick Foley got thrown off the top of the cage and hit the table. If you’re going to beat Mick Foley, you have to get thrown off the top of the cage with no table. I just didn’t get it. It didn’t mean anything because Edge was so over. So over. He didn’t need that.”

(Source: The Outbound Life)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

