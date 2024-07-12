Giulia to release autobiography this August

Giulia is releasing a book.

The soon-to-be WWE NXT Superstar and STARDOM performer, who has been working for Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold as of late, is scheduled to release an autobiography dubbed ‘My Dream’ in August 2024.

The official synopsis for the project reads as follows:

I am a professional wrestler. I live for my dreams.

The biggest star in women’s professional wrestling, both in popularity and ability, has written a book for the first time!

From her turbulent upbringing to her professional debut, the death of Hana Kimura, the hair-cutting match, her determination to leave Stardom and join Marigold, and her challenge to major overseas wrestling…

Giulia, a professional wrestler who cannot be contained in a single category, has a story of her past and future.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

